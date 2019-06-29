1 person shot, gunman at large after Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for the person who shot and injured a maintance worker Saturday in Miami-Dade.

The man was shot just before 1 p.m. outside the St. George Apartments off Northwest 26th Avenue and Northwest 52nd Street.

Witnesses told Local 10 they heard a barrage of gunfire before the suspect fled the scene. More than 50 evidence markers could be seen next to shell casings on the street outside the building.

The victim was allegedly shot in the back and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

Yellow markers sit next to bullet casings found outside Miami-Dade apartment building where one person was shot Saturday.

"I feel like it was my fault he got shot." said Tony Doyle, the victim's employer. "If I would’ve never put him down there he would’ve never got shot."

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting and anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

