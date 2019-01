Firefighters extinguish the flames after a Land Rover caught fire at the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 74th Street.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was taken to an area hospital after a vehicle caught fire Sunday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to a vehicle fire about 2:45 p.m. at the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 74th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the Land Rover fully engufled in flames and quickly extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.