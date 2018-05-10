1 taken to JMH as trauma alert after SUV, ATV collide in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center Thursday morning after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle and an SUV, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 122nd Street and 27th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said the victim on the ATV, identified only as a male, was found under the SUV.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said he was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

No other details were immediately released.



