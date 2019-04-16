1-year-old boy burned at southwest Miami-Dade County home

An ash pile could be seen in the driveway of a home where a 1-year-old boy was burned.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 1-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital Monday night after being burned at his southwest Miami-Dade County home.

A man who identified himself as the boy's uncle told Local 10 News a relative was burning papers in the driveway of a home near Southwest 288th Street and Southwest 146th Avenue at the time.

A pile of ashes could be seen in the driveway of the home.

Miami-Dade police couldn't say how the boy was burned, but there is no criminal investigation at this time.

The child's condition wasn't immediately known.



