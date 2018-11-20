10 county vehicles burglarized outside West Dade Regional Library

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Ten Miami-Dade County vehicles were broken into Monday night outside the West Dade Regional Library, authorities said.

The burglaries occurred between 9:55 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at the library at 9445 Coral Way.

Police arrived at the scene to find the vehicles with their windows smashed.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie was at the scene Tuesday morning and reported that a man wearing a hoodie was captured on surveillance video at the time of the break-ins.

She said the damage was reported to be upward of $5,000.

Miami-Dade police said investigators will take an inventory of what is inside each vehicle to determine whether anything was stolen.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



