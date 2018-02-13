10-year-old girl dropped off at school after being abducted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 10-year-old girl was abducted Monday morning from a Miami-Dade Transit bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police said the girl was approached by a man in a navy blue Kia Soul, who asked her if she wanted a ride to school.

The girl said yes and got into the vehicle, authorities said.

Police said the man then drove to a gas station at 1601 NW 119th St., where he made an "inappropriate sexual request to the victim."

The victim refused to comply with his request and demanded that the man take her to school, authorities said.

Police said the girl was then taken to school unharmed.

The victim provided a description of the suspect to the police department's forensic artist, who created a composite sketch.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

