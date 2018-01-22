12-year-old boy pulled from southwest Miami-Dade canal dies

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy who paramedics pulled from a southwest Miami-Dade County canal Sunday has died, official said.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said paramedics found the boy unresponsive around 3:30 p.m. in the canal near near Southwest 204th Lane and Southwest 127th Place.

Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said it was unclear how the boy ended up in the canal.

Witness Warren Pauli said paramedics performed CPR on the boy before he was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center. He died there Monday, Zabaleta said.

"It was sad to see the little boy coming out of the water, and I seen his family crying," witness Gisela Pauli said. "That actually hurt me."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.