13-year-old boy placed on home detention for making threats against school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County student accused of posting threats on social media appeared in juvenile court Wednesday.

"It sounded like to me that it was a joke he was playing and I apologize to every family, every school member, everyone who was rattled," the teen's mother told Local 10 News after her son's hearing.

The 13-year-old Young Men's Preparatory Academy student was ordered by a judge to remain on home detention for the time being.

"I understand it is the holiday season. You might want to leave the house to go shopping, visit with relatives. That is a no-no," the judge said.

The teen is accused of making threats on Instagram that he was coming to school with a gun. Police said he put colored dots on students' and staff members' faces in the yearbook -- red for his targets, yellow for those who should stay out of the way and green for those who would be safe.

Police said he captioned the photo, "All you are dying tomorrow."

Authorities said he also posted a picture of a gun with a message that read, "Y'all keep playing with me. Wait till tomorrow, y'all will drop dead."

Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez said a parent alerted them to the threats Monday night and they were able to arrest the teen before noon Tuesday.

"As a father of a third-grader -- and I know the importance of social media and its popularity right now -- but students really need to think before they post," he said.

The accused teen's mother agreed with that sentiment and apologized for what happened.

"I hope he learns the severity of his actions," she said. "The things that we post, the things that we say -- they have consequences."

