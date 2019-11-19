13-year-old in critical condition after triple shooting during house party

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - After a bullet struck him in the head while he was sleeping, a 13-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition and expected to recover after a late-night shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County, doctors said.

The boy was one of three people shot about 11 p.m. Sunday during a house party on Northeast 116th Street near Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Another victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the arm and released from the hospital, Miami-Dade police said.

The third victim, Jamal Pieze, 20, died as a result of his gunshot wounds, police said.

The three were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami-Dade police officers are looking for three people they believe are responsible for the shooting.

"Three individuals — two black males and a Hispanic male, approached the residence on foot and opened fire towards the residence," Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Bullet holes could be seen on the exterior walls and vehicles in the early-morning hours.

"We do have three individuals that we consider armed and dangerous, and before they strike somebody else, we want the community to come forward and give us information so we can locate them and detain them," Zabaleta added.

It's the second time in six months that someone has died of gunshots at the same location.

In May, Peter Maya was shot outside the residence and later died of his injuries at a hospital.

Anyone with information that might lead authorities to make an arrest are encouraged to call 305-471-TIPS.

