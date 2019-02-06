14 people injured after bus collides with car in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Fourteen people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a Miami-Dade Transit bus collided with a car in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Southwest 248th Street and the Miami-Dade Busway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said 11 patients were taken to a hospital and three people were treated at the scene.

Of those hospitalized, two were taken as "code reds" to Jackson South Medical Center. Authorities said one person was airlifted to the hospital, while the second was taken by ground.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

