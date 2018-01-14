14-year-old girl reported missing in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old Homestead girl who has not been seen since Saturday.

State officials issued a Florida Missing Child Alert early Sunday for Anais Rodriguez. Anais was last seen in the 1200 block of San Remo Circle.

Anais weighs about 113 pounds and is 5 feet tall. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a charcoal gray sweater, a black T-shirt with the word "swag" printed across the front in bold white letters, blue jeans and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on Anais' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1534.

