16-year-old boy shot in back in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital overnight after he was shot in Miami Gardens.

The shooting was reported late Tuesday night in the area of Northwest 169th Street and 42nd Avenue.

According to authorities, a group of teens were gathered at the intersection when shots rang out and the victim was shot in the back.

Police said detectives tried to speak with several people who remained at the scene after the shooting but no one would cooperate with them.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton was at the scene Wednesday morning as crime scene investigators were collecting evidence.

Miami Gardens police said the victim remains in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said they are searching for the shooter but do not yet have a suspect description.

"Praying for a full recovery for this teen, who at such a young age has become (a) victim of an unacceptably violent act," Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted Wednesday morning. "Do not become desensitized to these headlines. These are our children."

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

