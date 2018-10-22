16-year-old shot in leg in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Sunday night in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed Monday.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 19th Court and 193rd Street.

Miami Gardens police Officer Carlos Austin, who is also a spokesman for the agency, said the teen was airlifted to a hospital. His injury was not considered life-threatening, Austin said.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.