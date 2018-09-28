17-year-old boy drowns in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy drowned Thursday night while swimming with a group of teens in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the area of Southwest 222nd Way and 93rd Path.

Miami-Dade police said the teens were swimming in the water when one became distressed. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was notified and divers pulled the teen from the water.

The teen was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died.

Grief counselors were at the student's school, Miami Southridge Senior High School, on Friday.

The teen's identity has not been released.



