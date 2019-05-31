17-year-old found shot in stomach in El Portal

MIAMI - A 17-year-old boy was found shot in the stomach Thursday afternoon in El Portal.

The teenager was shot about 5 p.m. near Northwest 84th Street and Northwest Second Avenue.

His mother identified him as Joma Zephyr. She said her son was dropped off by a school bus in the neighborhood before he was shot at a nearby park. She said a friend drove him to the El Portal home where he used to live, where he was found by police.

El Portal and Miami-Dade police set up a perimeter to search for the shooter, who Zephyr's mother said targeted the teen.

A view from Sky 10 showed police surrounding a gray Infinity G35 sedan.

Zephyr underwent surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

