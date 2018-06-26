17-year-old shot in buttocks in northwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to condemn the shooting.

"A 17-year-old rushed to a trauma center after bullets pierce his body," Carvalho wrote. "This is the 4th reported young victim of a shooting so far this summer break. We must not normalize this kind of violence by letting our outrage subside! #SeeSomethingSaySomething."

A 17-year-old rushed to a trauma center after bullets pierce his body. This is the 4th reported young victim of a shooting so far this summer break. We must not normalize this kind of violence by letting our outrage subside! #SeeSomethingSaySomething — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) June 26, 2018

The shooting was reported in front of a home at 3055 NW 45th St.

Miami-Dade police said a group of people were standing in front of the home when a blue Hyundai Elantra drove by and someone inside fired at the group.

Police said the teen was shot in the buttocks.

He was seen walking around outside after the shooting and was convinced by authorities to go to a hospital for medical attention, police said.

The teen was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.