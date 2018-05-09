18-year-old man saves 2 people after car crash in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old man is being hailed as a hero after he saved two people's lives following a car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

Nabeel Tahir was closing up for the night Friday at a propane and dry cleaning business on Northwest 119th Street when an overturned car crashed into the business's driveway.

The former member of the North Miami Beach Police Explorer program didn't waste time running to help the two people trapped inside the car.

"One of main things that helped me in this situation was to provide first aid, make sure they stay conscious, scene control and approach carefully. I wasn't sure if the vehicle was leaking gasoline," Tahir said.

As he got closer, Tahir noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle.

Tahir grabbed a monkey wrench and ran to get the passengers out.

"I ran inside, got a monkey wrench and I started hitting on the windshield," he said.

With the help of several bystanders, Tahir lifted the driver of the vehicle out of the car and stayed with him, working to keep him conscious until fire rescue arrive.

He said the female passenger appeared to be OK, but was also checked out.

With all of the flammable materials at his place of work, he knows it could have been worse.

"This one was a close call," Tahir said. "If it didn't hit the cement, they could have hit the 80 gallons of propane."

Back at work this week, Tahir said he hopes to join the police academy soon. He said he was glad to have helped in the situation.

"Don't call me a hero," Tahir said. "This is something law enforcement deals with on a daily basis."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.