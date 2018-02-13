18-year-old man struck, killed by car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was struck by a car and killed early Tuesday in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens police said the crash occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. on County Line Road near Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Police said the victim was struck by a car and pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Ali Elliance.

A view from Sky 10 showed a red car with front-end damage stopped in the road.

Police said the adult driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.



