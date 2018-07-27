Miami-Dade

18-year-old woman shot in buttocks in northwest Miami-Dade

Victim in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital

By Trent Kelly - Reporter, Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Police said the victim was sitting on the front porch of a home in the 1300 block of Northwest 100th Terrace with a group of friends when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired at them.

The victim -- who was the only person hit -- was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. 

Authorities are searching for two people involved in the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

 

