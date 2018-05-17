2 children airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center with traumatic injuries

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - Two children from Florida City were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center Thursday afternoon with traumatic injuries, authorities said.

A shooting was reported in the 600 block of Northwest 12th Street, but authorities did not immediately confirm whether the children were involved in the shooting.

Local 10 News has a crew heading to the scene.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.