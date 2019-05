MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two children who were reported missing Wednesday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade were found safe with their aunt a short time later, authorities said.

The children were initially reported missing from a home in the 2400 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Police did not immediately confirm why the children were reported missing to begin with or whether they were supposed to be in their aunt's care.

