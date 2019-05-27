2 dead, 1 hurt in fiery crash in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - Two people were killed and another was seriously hurt Monday in a fiery car crash in Miami Springs, authorities said.

Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 57th Avenue. Police said the crash involved at least two vehicles.

One of the cars burst into flames just feet from a gas station. Cellphone video recorded at the scene shows bystanders rushing in to help as heavy smoke pours out of one of the cars.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the moment of impact. In the video, a car attempts to make a right turn onto Northwest 36th Street when another car traveling north Northwest 57th Avenue smashes into it. The impact sends the second car into a light pole, causing it to catch fire.

#EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video captures the moment of impact. @MiamiDadePD are on the scene of a crash in Miami Springs at NW 36th Street & 57th Avenue. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/aimVUEM03Q — Liane Morejon WPLG (@LianeWPLG) May 27, 2019

Paramedics pronounced two people dead at the scene and transported the third victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. That person was listed in critical condition.

Authorities have shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes of Northwest 36th Street from Northwest 57th Avenue to Northwest 72nd Avenue, causing traffic delays.

