2 dead, 3 airlifted to hospital after crash on Florida's Turnpike

HIALEAH, Fla. - Two people were killed and a child and two other passengers were airlifted to a hospital Friday morning after a crash on Florida's Turnpike.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Okeechobee Road in Hialeah.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Mercury Mountaineer lost control and struck the guardrail.

Authorities said three passengers, including a 3-year-old boy, were ejected from the SUV.

The two adults, identified as Yamilca Cisnero de Vazquez, 35, of Homestead, and Maria Ines Suss, 60, of Homestead, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy, identified as Kevin Jose Vazquez, was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Authorities said the driver, Noelia Corneil Camilo, 33, of Homestead, and the other passenger, Jose Ramon Vazquez Plaza, 59, of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, were also airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

All northbound traffic was diverted onto U.S. Highway 27 during the crash investigation.

FHP officials said the crash remains under investigation. It's unclear what caused the SUV to lose control.

