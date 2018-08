HIALEAH, Fla. - Two people were killed and a child was airlifted Friday morning after a crash on Florida's Turnpike.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Okeechobee Road in Hialeah.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV struck the guardrail.

The identities of the victims were not immediately known, nor was the child's condition.

All northbound traffic was diverted onto U.S. Highway 27 during the crash investigation.

