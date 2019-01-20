2 dead in northwest Miami-Dade County murder suicide, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman were killed after a shooting early Sunday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, described the shooting as a murder suicide. The shooting took place just after 6 a.m. near Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 71st Street.

At the scene, a tarp covered a body next to silver SUV as police investigated.

Another person was shot nearby at Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 65th Street also around 6 a.m. Paramedics transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was listed in stable condition. It was unclear whether the shooting was related to the murder suicide.

Police did not immediately provide additional details.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

