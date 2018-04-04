2 fishermen rescued after 19-foot boat capsizes near Government Cut

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two fishermen were rescued early Wednesday after their 19-foot boat capsized 2 miles offshore near Government Cut, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the fishermen were taken out to sea due to the current, but their anchor kept them stationary until good Samaritans on another fishing boat picked them up and called for help.

Authorities said the men were transferred onto a fireboat, and personnel assessed both men.

The fishermen were then taken back to shore.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue remind boaters to:

Check boating advisories and warnings before heading out.

Ensure that all communications devices are properly working.

Complete a float plan prior to heading out and leave it with a reliable person who can notify a rescue agency should you not return or check in as planned.

