Detectives search for gunman after 2 shot in Redlands

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of a white Mercedes Benz was shot in the leg and a passenger was shot in the abdomen on Thursday afternoon in Miami-Dade's Redland community, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

According to Detective Lee Cowart a witness told the victim who was shot in the abdomen to get into his vehicle and the two drivers rushed to a Tom Thumb Food Store and gas station at 18400 SW 177 Ave.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel airlifted the man who victim who was shot in the abdomen to Jackson South Medical Center.

Detectives were searching for the driver of a blue four-door Chrysler 300 accused of shooting the two victims near a Dragon Fruit farm in the Redlands.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.