2 men accused of impersonating police, trying to pull over Miami-Dade commissioner

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after an incident involving Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez.

Martinez told Local 10 News that he was driving on Florida's Turnpike when lights began flashing on the grill of a late-model SUV that was behind him.

According to Martinez, the SUV continued to follow him, switching lanes when he did.

"I'm northbound on the Turnpike and then I notice that this old SUV -- Toyota 4Runner -- pulls up behind me, hits the flashing red lights he had in the middle of the grill. It looked weird because of the type of vehicle that it was," Martinez said.

The commissioner, who used to be a police officer, said the men appeared to be trying to pull him over but he didn't stop because the situation didn't feel right.

"As a former police officer (of) 18 years and working undercover, you know, you kind of get a sense of what's going on," Martinez said. "I moved to the left lane, he followed me. I went to the center lane and to the right lane, and they followed me too. It was an obvious attempt to try to get someone to stop for them."

Martinez instead flagged down a Miami-Dade police officer and said, "This guy looks like he's trying to pull me over."

He said the officer couldn't stop because he was transporting a prisoner, so the officer called for backup and the two suspects were taken into custody on the new LeJeune Road exit ramp in the eastbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway.

It's unclear what charges they may face.

Miami-Dade police said they are investigating the incident and found weapons in the suspects' SUV.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.