2 in custody after police pursuit from Pembroke Pines to northwest Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade police investigate a GMC stopped near some railroad tracks after a pursuit that began in Pembroke Pines.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have been taken into custody after a police pursuit that stretched from Pembroke Pines to northwest Miami-Dade County.

The suspects were apprehended early Wednesday along Northwest 74th Street, between Northwest 18th and 19th avenues.

They bailed out of a GMC that was believed to have driven over some railroad tracks after a chase that started in Pembroke Pines.

Police officers were seen talking to several people behind the crime scene tape after the apparent carjacking.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.