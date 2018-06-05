2 injured in shooting outside Taco Bell in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Miami Gardens.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 4870 NW 183rd St. as a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew placed one of the victims on a gurney before airlifting him to a hospital.

A black SUV's windshield was riddled with bullets, and other windows in the vehicle also appeared to have been shot out.

A man's white sneakers were on the ground, and napkins were scattered throughout the parking lot.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Authorities said both victims suffered traumatic injuries.

