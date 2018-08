HIALEAH, Fla. - Two people were killed and a child was airlifted Friday morning after a crash on Florida's Turnpike.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Okeechobee Road in Hialeah.

According to authorities at the scene, a car struck the guardrail.

Troopers said they were looking for an additional person at the scene, but it's unclear who that person is.

