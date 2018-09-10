Couple killed in murder-suicide at southwest Miami-Dade home, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were killed early Monday morning in a murder-suicide at a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said its SWAT team responded to the home around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest 240th Street and 118th Avenue.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood told Local 10 News that she heard an explosion.

"It is too early in the investigation to have all the answers. However, we do know that it was a couple in their 40s," Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said. "The loud bangs they heard was our SWAT team utilizing what we call the flash bangs."

According to Zabaleta, no one else was inside the house at the time of the incident.

"Obviously, I just came up and I was told what happened," one neighbor, identified only as John, said. "That's wild, in your own neighborhood."

"That's kind of scary. It's sad. It's sad for the family," another neighbor, Patricia Hulme, said. "We still have mental health problems here in the United States that are not being addressed."

A motive for the murder-suicide remains unclear.

The victim and suspect's identities have not been released.

