2 arrested, 2 at large after fleeing crash scene, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police arrested two men and are looking for two others Tuesday after officers said they fled from the scene of a car crash in northeast Miami-Dade County, officials said.

Miami-Dade County police said the four were inside a car that collided with another vehicle about 4 p.m. near Northeast 160th Street and Northeast 6th Avenue.

Police said the crash sent the other vehicle into a nearby house, trapping the female driver inside the car. Police said they were able to free the woman and she was not seriously hurt.

Authorities had been pursuing the car before the crash, but officials did not disclose why the men were wanted.

Police have closed off several nearby blocks, causing traffic delays.

This is a developing story.

