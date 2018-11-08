Miami-Dade

2 men charged with murder after Miami-Dade inmates overdose on fentanyl

2 of 4 inmates survive overdosing on drug, prosecutors say

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor
iStock/allanswart

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of two inmates at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center who overdosed last year on fentanyl, Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Thursday.

According to a news release from Fernandez Rundle's office, several inmates at the detention center overdosed on fentanyl on Dec. 6, 2017.

More Fentanyl-Related Headlines

Prosecutors said two of the inmates survived and two died.

The deceased inmates were identified as Jesus Perdomo, 25, and Juan Salgado, 24. 

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Division investigated the deaths and on Wednesday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office sought indictments for first-degree murder for Nathaniel Vargas, 35, and Carlos Martinez, 43.

Vargas and Martinez are also charged with introduction into or possession of contraband in a county detention facility. Vargas is also charged with a third count for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.

No other details were immediately known.  
 

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.