2 men charged with murder after Miami-Dade inmates overdose on fentanyl

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of two inmates at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center who overdosed last year on fentanyl, Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Thursday.

According to a news release from Fernandez Rundle's office, several inmates at the detention center overdosed on fentanyl on Dec. 6, 2017.

Prosecutors said two of the inmates survived and two died.

The deceased inmates were identified as Jesus Perdomo, 25, and Juan Salgado, 24.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Division investigated the deaths and on Wednesday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office sought indictments for first-degree murder for Nathaniel Vargas, 35, and Carlos Martinez, 43.

Vargas and Martinez are also charged with introduction into or possession of contraband in a county detention facility. Vargas is also charged with a third count for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.

No other details were immediately known.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.