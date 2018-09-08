2 more raccoons test positive for rabies in Miami-Dade, health officials say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Heath has issued another rabies alert for an area of southwest Miami-Dade County after two more raccoons tested positive for the virus.

In past few months, three other raccoons have tested positive for rabies, but no people were affected, the health department said.

The alert, which lasts 60 days, includes the area within the following bounds

South of Southwest 152nd Street

North of Southwest 187th Street

West of Southwest 117th Avenue

East of Southwest 137th Avenue

Health officials warned residents to secure their garbage cans and not to feed wild animals. Residents should also keep their pets under close watch to prevent contact with wild animals.

Raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes are frequent carriers of the virus.

Health officials said they are working with the county to identify any individuals who might have been exposed to the rabid raccoons.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal should seek medical attention and report the incident to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

