2 pedestrians struck by car in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two women were hurt Wednesday after they were struck by a car in northwest Miami-Dade County, officials said.

The pedestrians were crossing in the middle of Northwest Seventh Avenue near Northwest 103rd Street when they were struck by a gray Toyota Camry just before 3 p.m.

One of the women suffered serious head injuries, while the other suffered a less serious injury to her leg. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the Camry stayed on the scene after the women were hit.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

