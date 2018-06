MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - One person was killed and another was wounded after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Officer Nelly Joseph, a spokeswoman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said two people were shot just after noon at Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, Joseph said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.