2 schools searched after juvenile reports someone with gun, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Police Department is checking the campuses of Somerset Academy Charter High School and Coconut Palm K-8 in southwest Miami-Dade after a juvenile called in to report that someone in the area had a gun, Miami-Dade police spokesman Lee Cowart confirmed.

According to Cowart, the call was made just before 2:30 p.m.

He said the call originated near the schools in the area of Southwest 124th Avenue and 248th Street.

He said the schools are being searched as a precaution.

No other details were immediately released.

