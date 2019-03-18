2 shot in Miami Gardens, authorities say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Two people were shot Monday afternoon in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest 176th Street.

A car could be seen at a stop after driving through a fence.

Sky 10 was overhead when one person was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital from a nearby school field. Paramedics transported the second victim by ambulance to a local hospital.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

