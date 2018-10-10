2 sought in connection with northwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for two people in connection with a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Street.

Police said one male was shot and was transported to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Authorities said they are searching for two black males who fled, possibly in a red Ford Expedition.

No other details were immediately available.



