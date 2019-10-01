2 students arrested after social media threats directed at Howard D. McMillan Middle School

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two students at Howard D. McMillan Middle School have been arrested after multiple social media threats were made against the school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla said there were additional police at the school Tuesday as a precaution.

Many parents were seen picking up their children from school early because of the threats.

"The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department continues investigating this case," Calzadilla said.

The threats in question were reportedly made on the school's Instagram page.

"Some of the comments on the Instagram page read, "We are coming on October 1st. You can't get all of us," and "We have everything planned out."

Another comment read, "You caught one of us. Now we will destroy."

Students told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg they were shocked when they read the threatening comments.

"I was looking through the comments and I saw these threats, and I was, like, 'Oh, my God,'" 8th grader Brielle Barnes said.

Parents told Milberg they were notified Monday about one of the arrests.

"They sent an email last night that there was a threat yesterday, you know, regarding a shooting or whatever," Eliete Pujol said.

"Most of the parents I talked to this morning, they were worried because they don't know. This is the first time in this school that this is happening," Gisele Sanabria said.

School district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said the police department is working to determine whether any additional students were involved in making the threats.

The ages of the students who were arrested were not immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.