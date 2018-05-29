2 suspects detained after carjacking in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI - Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday in connection with a carjacking in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Miami police said they were assisting Miami-Dade police as officers set up a perimeter between Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 14th Street and 16th Street Road while they were searching for the culprits.

Authorities said two people were detained and officers are searching for one other man.

No other details were immediately released.

