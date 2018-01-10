2 teenagers arrested in murder of 17-year-old in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Miami-Dade County police have arrested two teenagers Wednesday in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Homestead.

Police said Eddy Moore, 16, and Keyondric Daniels, 15, fatally wounded the victim just after 5 p.m. Sunday in Blakey Park in the 600 block of Southwest 14th Avenue.

Police did not name the victim, but his girlfriend identified him as Jultavious Williams. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Williams was sitting on a park bench when the gunmen approached him and began firing.

The suspects then fled on foot, police said.

Police said Sunday that three suspects were involved in the shooting. However, police did not mention the status of the third suspect Wednesday.

Community and religious leaders canvassed the neighborhood Tuesday night, urging people to come forward with information about Williams death.

“There’s no expiration date on our pain, " said Romania Duke of Mothers Fighting for Justice. "It's up to the community to step up.”

Williams was a young father-to-be.

Moore and Daniels face charges of second-degree murder.

Both teens have been arrested multiple times as juveniles. Daniels has faced charges including battery, grand theft auto and armed robbery. Moore has faced charges including drug possession, trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.