MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens are in stable condition after a shooting in Miami Dade on Monday, according to the Miami Dade Police Department.

The shooting occurred at 18320 Southwest 119th Avenue and involved teens ages 15 and 17 who were shot in the legs and buttocks, authorities said.

Check back with local10.com for updates to this story



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.