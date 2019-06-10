2 teens injured in shooting outside Frankie's Pizza on Bird Road

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenagers were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting outside Frankie's Pizza, Miami-Dade police confirmed.

The restaurant is located at 9118 Bird Road.

While the business is closed Mondays, Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said the victims were shot in the parking lot during an armed robbery.

"I went inside and told my husband, 'Hey, there's a weird car parked there,' because there's not supposed to be any cars here today. It's Monday. The pizzeria is closed," a witness, who did not want to be identified, said. "So by the time I went to turn around, I heard the two gunshots and I came running outside."

According to Rodriguez, one victim was shot in the leg and the other was grazed in the face by a bullet.

"We know they had a verbal altercation. They did demand property," Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said at a news conference. "But once one of the subjects brandished the firearm, that's when the victims got scared and started to drive away, and at this point, the subject shot inside the vehicle, striking both victims."

Authorites said the teen who was grazed by the bullet drove himself and the other victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

They are both listed in stable condition, Rodriguez said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

