2 teens wounded in Homestead shooting

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Two teenagers were shot early Sunday outside an apartment complex in Homestead, police said.

Detective Eric Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Homestead Police Department, said the victims, ages 17 and 19, were standing outside the Coral Gardens Apartments in the 200 block of Southwest 14th Avenue when they were shot just after midnight.

Both victims were shot in the leg, Rodriguez said.

The victims, both female, could not identify their attacker, and police said the motive for the shooting is unclear.

Paramedics airlifted both victims to Jackson South Medical Center. Rodriguez said their injuries were not life-threatening.

