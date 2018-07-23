2 vehicles set on fire in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two vehicles were set on fire Monday morning in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The incident was reported near Southwest 79th Terrace and 97th Avenue.

The victim told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that he was awake around 1:30 a.m. when he saw a red box-style Kia coming down the road.

He said he saw two men get out outside his home. By the time he grabbed his gun and went to the window, both of his vehicles were already on fire, he said.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras, which the victim said he had just installed on Sunday because someone had tried to set his truck bed on fire a few days prior to Monday's incident.

The victim believes the incident may be work-related dispute, but he isn't certain.

Miami-Dade firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the victim’s Mustang and a pickup truck he uses for work were both destroyed

Anyone with information about the arson case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. The victim is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.



