2 young women shot in Homestead, officials say

Medical personnel rush one of the victims into Jackson South Medical Center after the shooting.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Two young women were shot early Sunday outside an apartment complex in Homestead, officials said.

Detective Eric Eric Rodriguez, a spokesman for Homestead Police Department, said the women, ages 17 and 19, were standing outside the Coral Gardens Apartments in the 200 block of Southwest 14th Avenue when they were shot just after midnight.

Both victims were shot in the leg, Eric Rodriguez said. The women could not identify their attacker, and police said the motive for the shooting is unclear.

Paramedics airlifted both women to Jackson South Medical Center. Eric Rodriguez said their injuries were not life-threatening.

