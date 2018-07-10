27 neglected animals rescued last week in southwest Miami-Dade

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - The South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is in need of help after it rescued 27 animals last week in southwest Miami-Dade.

The rescued animals include 18 sheep, three cows, one bull, two calves, one Paso Fino gelding, one jack donkey and one mini mare.

"We received a call on Thursday morning about the cows. They apparently had knocked the fence down and were loose in the street," Laurie Waggoner, of the South Florida SPCA, said. "We picked them up. We noticed the terrible conditions that they were in. They were extremely emaciated -- all but one of them."

South Florida SPCA This mini mare named Doxie has a collapsed eye and may be pregnant, according to the South Florida SPCA.

Waggoner said they then noticed other animals on the same property that were also in poor condition.

"There was a horse that was very thin and several other animals -- several sheep that we noticed were extremely emaciated," she said.

South Florida SPCA officials said the rescue is a record for its Homestead location in terms of number and variety.

Staff members and volunteers have been working overtime to accommodate all the animals, while caring for the rest of its more than 40 horses and other animals.

South Florida SPCA officials said they are in need of financial support to help assist the animals.

Click here if you wish to donate to the cause of to learn more about the SFSPCA.

South Florida SPCA This bull calf was rescued July 5 in southwest Miami-Dade by the South Florida SPCA.

