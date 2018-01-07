3 men shot in Miami Gardens, officials say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Three people were shot early Sunday in Miami Gardens, officials said.

Karen Clarke, a spokeswoman for the city of Miami Gardens, said the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the Riviera Park apartment complex in the 19900 block of Northwest 37th Avenue.

Clarke said the victims told police that they live in the Tampa area and traveled to Miami Gardens to retrieve what they said was stolen property. When they arrived at the home, an argument broke out and shots were fired, Clark said.

Clarke described the victims injuries as not life-threatening.

